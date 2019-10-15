IFG Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 416,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

