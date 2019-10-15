IceChain (ICHX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, IceChain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One IceChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex. IceChain has a total market cap of $4,915.00 and $3.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IceChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00044042 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.06009382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001111 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017341 BTC.

IceChain Profile

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,142,774 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.