iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,755 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDK opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

