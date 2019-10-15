HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HYRE. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 61.94% and a negative return on equity of 96.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HyreCar by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HyreCar by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

