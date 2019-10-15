Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0591 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. Hyperion has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $476,768.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01038435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00090572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.