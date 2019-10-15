Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.48

Shares of Hydrodec Group plc (LON:HYR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.48 and traded as low as $11.15. Hydrodec Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 169,404 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.21.

Hydrodec Group Company Profile (LON:HYR)

Hydrodec Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a re-refiner of industrial oils in the United States and Australia. The company re-refines used oil to produce, market, and distribute SUPERFINE transformer oil and naphthenic base oil. Its products are used in new transformers, inks and lubricants manufacture, and various other specialist applications.

