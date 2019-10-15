HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. 389,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.