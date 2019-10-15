Hush Price Tops $0.0391 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $293,538.00 and $897.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00447292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00100106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00042336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002497 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,501,355 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

