Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.86 ($73.09).

ETR BOSS opened at €37.60 ($43.72) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

