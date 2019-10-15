HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.03) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 633 ($8.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 599.30 ($7.83) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 639.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

