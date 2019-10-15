Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEX. Roth Capital cut shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TSE HEX opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.49. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 52 week low of C$5.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.78.

