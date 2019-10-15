Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $3.49 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00042502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex, COSS and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00452005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00099843 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002452 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001441 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,550,013 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

