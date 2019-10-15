Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.
HMC stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 488,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 902.6% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 101,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
