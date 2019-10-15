Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

HMC stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 488,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 902.6% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 101,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

