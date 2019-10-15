Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $235.55. 1,459,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,227. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $236.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26. The company has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

