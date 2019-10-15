HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Universal Display by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 94.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 79.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at $32,524,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,762.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.46. 376,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.56. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

