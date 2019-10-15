Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 66.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,559,000 after acquiring an additional 360,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,259,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,027,198.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,723 shares in the company, valued at $94,100,733.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

