Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) vs. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Critical Contrast

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 54.55%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -4.79% -0.80% -0.52% Hermitage Offshore Services -658.25% -30.29% -12.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $367.52 million 1.15 -$32.94 million $0.64 15.80 Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 1.25 -$197.29 million N/A N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 5, 2019, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 2 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,075,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

