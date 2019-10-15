Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,873.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,796 shares of company stock worth $232,716. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

