Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $494.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

