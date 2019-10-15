Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. In the last-reported quarter, the company saw solid performance by the global Medical and Technology and Value-added Services businesses. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American market raise optimism. Year-over-year revenue growth is also encouraging. Several strategic acquisitions like that of Hayes Handpiece franchise and Cliniclands seem to be driving the company’s growth. Henry Schein One business performance continued to be robust with the company gaining global market share. Nonetheless, we are disappointed with the sluggish dental sales and the contraction in adjusted operating margin in the reported quarter.”

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,704. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.