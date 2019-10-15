Helpico One Day Volume Reaches $189.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00040350 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $78,149.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01128532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Helpico can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

