Helical (LON:HLCL) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Helical from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.20 ($5.36).

HLCL stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $467.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.82.

In other news, insider Matthew Bonning-Snook purchased 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,348.74 ($1,762.37).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

