Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 386.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

