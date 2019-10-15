Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CFO Bryan Mckeag purchased 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

