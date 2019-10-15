Head-To-Head Comparison: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) versus Harleysville Financial (NASDAQ:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.50 million 2.73 $7.11 million N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares $67.12 million 2.22 $10.71 million N/A N/A

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.81% N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 19.58% 12.01% 0.83%

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Harleysville Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

