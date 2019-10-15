Head to Head Analysis: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) vs. SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCYT)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $155.42 million 5.16 $40.08 million $0.76 21.41 SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northfield Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 21.75% 4.88% 0.73% SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

