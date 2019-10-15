Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,263,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,333,000 after purchasing an additional 495,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

