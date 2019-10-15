HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:HAN)

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HAN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185.90 ($2.43). 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 710.23. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 12 month low of GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.90).

Get HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 alerts:

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.