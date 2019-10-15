Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, 33,484 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 million and a PE ratio of 64.67.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

