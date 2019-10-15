Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

HALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

HALL stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

