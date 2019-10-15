Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

HAL stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. United Bank raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $10,662,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $7,507,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Halliburton by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

