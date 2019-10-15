Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

