Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,397,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,867,000 after buying an additional 178,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,519,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,193,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.11.

RTN traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.00. 428,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

