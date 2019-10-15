Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.80. 2,981,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,978. The company has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.