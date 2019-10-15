GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on GVC in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. GVC has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

