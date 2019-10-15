Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPOR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 637,876 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 131,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.