Group Ltd. Majorca Sells 129,620 Shares of Freedom Leaf (NASDAQ:ETST) Stock

Freedom Leaf (NASDAQ:ETST) major shareholder Group Ltd. Majorca sold 129,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $45,367.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Freedom Leaf stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,199. Freedom Leaf has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Freedom Leaf Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

