Greenlane Holdings’ Lock-Up Period Will End on October 15th (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane’s (NASDAQ:GNLN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Greenlane had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $102,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Greenlane’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Greenlane news, Director Richard Taney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,150.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $2,726,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

