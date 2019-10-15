Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.61.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

TSE:GTE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.52. 213,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,793. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$211.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.