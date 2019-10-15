Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,454 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Graco were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Graco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Graco by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Graco by 818.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 13,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,118. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

