Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,603 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,618% compared to the typical daily volume of 339 put options.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares worth $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

GOSS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 6,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

