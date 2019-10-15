Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

