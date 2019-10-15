Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

HKXCY stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.81.

