Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $115.78 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.