Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Update

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 525,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

