Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after buying an additional 347,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 3,112,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,885. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.