Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after buying an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after buying an additional 402,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.34. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $162.90 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.