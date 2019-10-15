Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 25,205 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 61.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 6,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

