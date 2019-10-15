Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $10.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. ValuEngine lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $407.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.39. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

