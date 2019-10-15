Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at $658,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after acquiring an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $22,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.